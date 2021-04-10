NOPD: Fatal shooting leaves one man dead in Treme

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Friday evening at the intersection of North Dorgenois Street and Orleans Avenue.

At around 8:20 p.m., NOPD First District officers responded to a call of shots fired at the location.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound(s). The unknown victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.

Homicide Detective Tanisha Smith is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300.