NOPD: Fatal shooting in New Orleans East Thursday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Thursday morning, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting near Pines Village.

According to police, around 10 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting in the 4800 block of Shalimar Drive.

When officers arrived, they said they discovered a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Michael Poluikis is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any additional information or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.