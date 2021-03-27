NOPD: Fatal shooting claims life of adult male in Holy Cross neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting near the intersection of Delery and Chartres streets that claimed the life of one adult male late Friday night around 11 p.m.

Upon arriving to the scene, Fifth District officers discovered the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital by New Orleans EMS, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are in the process of gathering evidence and information that will help them identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD’s Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300, or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.