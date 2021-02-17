NOPD: Fatal shooting at Pelican Pointe Car Wash on S. Claiborne

NEW ORLEANS — On Wednesday afternoon, the NOPD began investigating a shooting in Central City.

Shortly after 3 p.m. officers responded to the 3700 block of South Claiborne in regards to a fatal shooting.

The adult male victim was at the Pelican Pointe Car Wash when another vehicle, containing the suspect, parked beside him.

The suspect got out of the vehicle, and fired several rounds at the victim, striking and killing him.

The victim died at the scene.

This is an active scene. Check back for updates.

