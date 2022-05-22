NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A man is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting in the Central Business District in the early Sunday hours.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, at about 12:40 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Barrone Street after three people were reportedly shot at the location.

EMS took all three victims to the hospital where the 22-year-old victim, died from his injuries, said the NOPD. The other victims conditions are not know at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner will release the identity of the deceased victim after an autopsy is done to find the exact cause of death.

No further information is available at this time, as this investigation is ongoing in order to find the suspect and motive.

Homicide Detective Lucretia Gantner is in charge of the investigation and can be contacted at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve this crime are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 822-1111, or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP(7867).