NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Four people have been hospitalized after two overnight shootings in the city, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
The shootings happened minutes apart, with the first at 12 a.m.
Officers say they responded to the Central City area near the corner of South Claiborne Avenue and Second Street where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Moments later, officers learned a second victim had been involved. Both were taken to a local hospital.
Minutes later, NOPD officers were called in reference to a second double shooting in the Seabrook neighborhood.
The incident reportedly happened around 12:07 a.m. on Morrison Road. The incident left a 20-year-old man with a wound to the arm and an 18-year-old with a wound to the hand.
The two were taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
The conditions of all victims involved have not been released.
No further details in either shooting are available at this time. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine possible suspects and motives.
Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call NOPD officers at (504)-658-5858.
