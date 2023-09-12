Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department SWAT team is in a standoff with a man who is allegedly responsible for a hit-and-run crash in the Seventh Ward.

NOPD officials said a SWAT roll was declared around 3:00 p.m. in the 3700 block of Bruxelles Street on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

They said officers received a report that a man allegedly hit a woman’s car and fled the scene to his house.

Police said officers tracked the suspect to his home, where he allegedly confronted and threatened them before going back inside the house and barricading himself inside.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGNO as we learn more.

