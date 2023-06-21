ALGIERS, La. (WGNO) — A Dollar Tree is under arrest after reportedly setting a fire inside an Algiers store in early June according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

Firefighters with the NOFD reported flames broke out at the business in the 3700 block of General Degaulle Drive on June 7. During the investigation, detectives spoke with the staff and reviewed surveillance videos.

The footage revealed an employee, Ron McGrew was reportedly responsible for the incident. Detectives say they later learned McGrew set a fire the previous day in the same manner.

Arrest warrants were issued for two counts of aggravated arson and after learning of his new position at a Gretna Dollar Tree, the NOFD along with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Arson Detective Unit arrested McGrew as he reported to work on June 20.

According to the NOFD, during a search, McGrew was found with a stolen gun at the time of his arrest. He told detectives he got the weapon from a friend who also had warrants out against him.

