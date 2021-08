NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Early Saturday morning, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that happened in the 2600 block of Dumaine Street.

#NOPDAlert Investigation under way into shooting in 2600 blk of Dumaine St. Initial reports show male victim w/gunshot wound transported via EMS to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/0MEspIGtXM — NOPD (@NOPDNews) August 14, 2021

Around 5:40 a.m. officers responded to a call and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital by EMS.