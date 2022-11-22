Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After a woman died after tripping and falling into downtown New Orleans traffic over the weekend, detectives have released the first image of the driver accused of leaving the scene after the crash.

The New Orleans Police Department said Tuesday (Nov. 22) the person driving what’s believed to be a light-colored, four-door BMW sedan with unknown license plates struck the unidentified woman and continued away from the scene.

We’re told the woman was standing on the median at the intersection of Canal and Liberty streets in the Central Business District just after midnight Sunday (Nov. 20) morning when she tripped and fell into oncoming traffic. The victim’s identity has not yet been disclosed.

Anyone with any information about the crash or the person driving the pictured vehicle is urged to contact the NOPD at (504) 821-2222. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by clicking here or calling 504-822-1111.

Earlier on Tuesday, the NOPD released images of a vehicle believed to be involved in another fatal hit-and-run crash where a woman in a wheelchair was killed and the man pushing her was injured. To see pictures of the vehicle and learn more about the investigation, click here.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.