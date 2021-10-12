NOPD: Double shooting in Mid-City leaves one dead, one injured

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The NOPD reported a double shooting that left one victim dead and another wounded in the 2100 block of Conti Street on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred before 10:40 a.m. in Mid-City.

According the NOPD report, First District officers responded to a call of a man down at the location. Officers found the man lying on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was declared dead on the scene.

A second victim was found inside a nearby residence and having sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported via EMS to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.