NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Two people were taken to a hospital after a shooting in Algiers later Monday afternoon.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, detectives were notified of shots fired at the intersection of Elizardi and Wall boulevards. Police say two victims were wounded by gunfire, however, details on their ages and medical conditions were unclear in the early stages of the investigation.

Our WGNO News team also responded to the scene upon reports of the shooting. The scene appeared to be a residential area with buildings appearing to be apartment complexes blocked off by crime tape.

Police were first notified of the shooting around 4:30 p.m. with the incident being confirmed around 4:45.

Information regarding a suspect or motive was unavailable. NOPD continues to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.

