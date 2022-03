NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a double homicide at the intersection of South Roman Street and Washington Avenue on Tuesday evening.

Sixth District officers responded to a call of a shooting in Central City and upon their arrival found two men suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency Medical Services pronounced the victims dead on scene.

WGNO News has a crew on the scene.

\Stay tuned for WGNO News at 10 p.m for more information.