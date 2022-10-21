Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than three years after a man was gunned down at a home near the New Orleans Fairgrounds, detectives with the New Orleans Police Department Homicide Unit continue to search for leads connected to the case.

The most recent lead in the case was announced Friday (Oct. 21) when the NOPD identified 26-year-old Deandre Dales as a person of interest wanted for questioning. Although not wanted on any charges related to the case, the NOPD says a warrant has been issued to obtain a DNA swab from Dales for analysis.

Around 12:30 a.m. on July 24, 2019, police say two men wearing ski masks entered a home in the 3500 block of De Saix Boulevard. It was there that a 28-year-old man was shot several times in the kitchen of the home. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Dales’ whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Cold Case Unit Detective Ryan Aucoin at 504-658-5300. Tip can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

