NOPD: Dinkins Road shooting leaves one man wounded, another dead

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD responded to a call reporting shots fired in the 8000 block of Dinkins Road at around 11:14 p.m. on Friday night.

When responding officers arrived, they discovered two adult male victims suffering from an undetermined number of gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital where one victim later died.

Investigators are in the process of gathering information that will help them identify a person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive. No further information is available at this time.