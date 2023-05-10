NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting in the Bywater area Wednesday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers responded to the Church’s restaurant in the 4300 block of St Claude Avenue at 1:40 p.m. on a call of shots fired in the area. The NOPD found a man on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS where he later died from his injuries and officers quickly changed the signal to a homicide.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the processor gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

