NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for the man who robbed another man after the two met on a dating app.

According to the NOPD, the incident happened in Algiers in the 6800 block of Parc Brittany Blvd. Officers say at 9 a.m. the men met in person where one pulled a gun on the other, demanding his possessions.

The victim ran away but when he returned, he noticed his Ford Focus had been stolen.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.