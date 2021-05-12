NOPD: Curran Blvd shooting suspect arrested

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD arrested 22-year-old Kevin D. Tyler III on Tuesday.

Tyler is the suspected trigger man in a shooting in the 11200 block of Curran Boulevard on April 4.

Kevin D. Tyler III

NOPD Seventh District detectives determined that Tyler was the perpetrator in this incident where the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

With his attorney present, Tyler surrendered to police on May 11. He was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on one count of aggravated second-degree battery.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.