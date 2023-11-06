NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials with the New Orleans Police Department released the results of a new crime fighting initiative designed to “attack criminal activity head-on” on Monday, Nov. 6.

NOPD officials said the first phase of the initiative started in August 2023 and focused on proactive policing through “using patterns provided by the NOPD Analytics Division and each district’s investigative unit to conduct surveillance, proactively patrol problem areas in both districts and execute search warrants based on their observations.”

They said the initiative combined resources between the second and sixth districts and allowed them to collaborate more closely.

NOPD officials the initiative so far has resulted in:

75 felony arrests

Collaboration with federal law enforcement partners, including the ATF, FBI and DEA

Multiple firearms and narcotics investigations, including the execution of search warrants on vehicles and homes

Recovery of firearms, some of which have been connected to shootings and homicides

23 firearm arrests and six felon in possession of a firearm arrests

22 narcotics arrests

Location of perpetrators of armed robberies that occurred in the Second, Sixth, and Eighth Districts

Location of numerous stolen vehicles and made corresponding arrests

Assistance in executing high-risk search warrants with district Detective Investigative Units and the Special Operations Division

Travel outside the two districts to locate perpetrators wanted in these districts

Provided shift change coverage and responded to 121 emergency calls for service, assisting in reducing response times in both districts

Based on initial results, NOPD officials said the department is looking to continue with the initiative in the future.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts