NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Following the deadly shooting outside of Mandina’s Restaurant the New Orleans Police Department have confirmed that the employee shot was the intended target of the incident.

Sources have identified the victim as 23-year-old Hilbert Walker III.

Accroding to police, Friday (April 29th) around 8:20 p.m., gunfire was reported in the 3800 block of Canal Street. At the scene, police found a man and a woman who had been struck by bullets, apparently from a drive-by shooting.

The man died outside the restaurant and police say a stray bullet pierced the front wall of the restaurant and struck a woman who was dining inside.

The female victim was a tourist from Chicago celebrating a friend’s birthday inside the restaurant. Police say that a private security guard of the restaurant fired back at the gunman but he was not injured.

The NOPD has not confirmed if there is any surveillance footage of the incident. There is still no word on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Mandina’s management took to social to announce their goal is to reopen stating, “Mandina’s will be closed on Saturday and Sunday as our prayers and thoughts are with the victims and families of those who were affected by the tragic events of Friday night. We will reopen for lunch service on Monday.”

Currently the NOPD has set extra patrols in place for the remainder of Jazz Fest weekend.

Watch NOPD Press Conference:

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell released an official statement saying, “A celebratory day was later marred by another senseless act of violence. My deepest condolences go out to the victims of this terrible crime and their loved ones.”

“The people of New Orleans stand united in their rejection of the gun violence plaguing our nation and our community. We need stronger gun laws and penalties as well as accountability across all public safety agencies if we’re ever going to end this crisis. I have complete confidence in the New Orleans Police Department to apprehend whoever is responsible, and I thank them for their hard work and determination. It will continue to take all of us working together to heal our community and make New Orleans a safer place for all,” commented Cantrell.

