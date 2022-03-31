NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police in New Orleans began investigating a fatal shooting in New Orleans East on Thursday, March 31.

The NOPD reports just after 7:30 a.m., officers responded to the 10000 block of Almonaster Avenue for a medical call.

When they arrived, police discovered a male victim was confirmed dead after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The case was then classified as a homicide.

The victim’s age had not been released as of Thursday morning.

Police have not yet determined a suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers by filling out an online form or calling 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

