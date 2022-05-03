NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating aggravated battery by shooting in the Lower Garden District Tuesday night.

According to NOPD, the shooting happened in the 600 block of Felicity street.

Reports show a male juvenile sustained a single gunshot wound to his body.

The child was taken to the hospital by EMS.

WGNO’s Anna McAllister is on the scene.

We will keep this story updated as more information becomes available.