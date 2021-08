NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating multiple shootings early Sunday morning.

According to police, a shooting that happened in the 1600 block of Iberville Street took the life of a child

Initial reports show four victims were shot and injured from the incident and they were all transported to the hospital.

A boy died after arriving at the hospital.

As of 10 a.m., the three other victims involved are in stable condition according to NOPD.

#NOPDalert: The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred earlier this morning in the 1600 block of Iberville St. Initial reports show four victims sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital. A juvenile male was pronounced dead at the hospital. pic.twitter.com/06kVQvhsv6 — NOPD (@NOPDNews) August 1, 2021