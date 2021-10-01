NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson’s son arrested — accused of ‘battery of a police officer’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson’s son, Shane, was arrested and taken to the Orleans Parish jail on Friday (Oct. 1).

Shane Ferguson, 24 years old, faces two charges of battery of a police officer, two counts of simple assault, one count of criminal damage, one count of criminal trespass, and two outstanding warrants — one issued by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office in May of 2019, and the other issued by the Gretna Police Department in November of 2019.

According to NOPD Director of Communications Gary Scheets, Shane Ferguson was arrested at the Sewerage and Water Board headquarters on St. Joseph Street at about 10 am.

In a statement released to the media, Scheets says that Ferguson “was involved in a verbal altercation and making threats to Sewerage and Water Board employees.” Scheets says that as Ferguson was being detained by NOPD officers, “he resisted arrest, inflicting minor injuries on a responding officer.”

Scheets did not elaborate on the reason for Ferguson’s alleged altercation or threats. But, Scheets told WGNO’s Anna McAllister that Shane Ferguson “will be treated like anyone else going through the criminal justice system.”

In January 2019, Ferguson was arrested by NOPD in relation to a domestic dispute. The arrest came around the same his father was sworn in and replaced then-Superintendent Michael Harrison, who left to become the top cop in Baltimore.