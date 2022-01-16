NOPD: Chef Menteur shooting leaves one dead, another hospitalized

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a fatal shooting in New Orleans East on Sunday.

According to a report received at 12:32 p,m., NOPD detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway that left one man dead and another wounded.

The injured victim was taken to the hospital via Emergency Medical Services, while the other was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.