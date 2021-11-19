NOPD celebrates its newest round of graduates

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, November 19, the New Orleans Police Department celebrated its newest class of recruits.

After several months of training, 17 recruits graduated and are ready to begin their work. Chief Shaun Ferguson praised the new officers for their determination to join the force at a troubled time for police officers around the nation.

“Citizens in this city as well as across the country are demanding that we rethink and practice our profession,” Ferguson said to the graduates. “You have certainly joined the right team at the right time.”

Also at Friday’s ceremony was New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who spoke about the seriousness of the job.

“As you’re joining and becoming part of the family, it doesn’t stop today. You will only double down on your efforts and your service,” said Cantrell.

If you are interested in joining the NOPD, visit the department’s recruiting website by clicking here.