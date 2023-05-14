A Care Flight aircraft crashed in northern Nevada on Friday night with medical workers and a patient onboard. (Getty Images)

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police have identified a car that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead.

According to repots, the crash happened at the intersection of Canal Street and N. Rampart Street on Sunday (May 14th). At the scene officers located a unresponsive man lying on the ground who had been hit by a white Chevrolet Camaro.

He was pronounced dead.

Through further investigation officers located the white Chevrolet Camaro after it had been abandoned in the Metairie area.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information that can assist in this investigation is asked to call NOPD Traffic Fatality Detective Richard Chambers at 504-658-6201 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

