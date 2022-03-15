NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police in New Orleans have arrested two people in connection to an investigation of a vehicle burglary that occurred in the Bywater area.

NOPD announced on Thursday, March 10 that 24-year-old Johnny Walsh and a 17-year-old male suspect had both been arrested in connection to the car break-in that happened earlier in the week on Tuesday, March 8.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a report in the 3000 block of Chartres Avenue near Crescent Park.

When they arrived, NOPD says detectives observed an armed “known juvenile accompanied by an adult subject” — both wearing backpacks. The 17-year-old was seen leaving the area, then discarding the firearm.

It was then that police set a perimeter near Saint Claude Avenue and Alvar Street to search for the two suspects. With the help of K9 officers, both suspects were captured along with their backpacks.

NOPD reports Walsh was seen hiding one of the backpacks, which contained another firearm. The teenage suspect was also caught with burglary tools at the time of his arrest.

Walsh was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for the following charges:

Illegal carrying of a weapon

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm in a Firearm-Free Zone

Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Flight from an officer

The teenage suspect was booked into the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center for charges including:

Possession of firearm by a juvenile

Possession of a firearm in a Firearm-Free Zone

Flight from an officer

Police say the teenager was also booked on multiple outstanding warrants for simple burglary, aggravated assault, and attempted second-degree murder.

NOPD confirms the attempted murder charge stems back to February 5, when four suspects reportedly fired at a man after catching them trying to break into vehicles in Marigny.

When the man confronted the group, police say the suspects began firing at him. He returned fire and was unharmed in the incident. A 15-year-old suspect was injured in the gunfire exchange.

The suspects ranged in age from 12 to 29.

NOPD continues to investigate both incidents. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact detectives at 504-658-6050. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers by filling out an online form or calling 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.