NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man accused of burglarizing a business in the Tulane area, is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department. Officers say the incident happened on July 28.

Investigations revealed, that the unknown subject forced his way into a business in the 400 block of North Claiborne Avenue. He reportedly broke into multiple vending machines while inside.

He is reportedly responsible for three other burglaries in the Uptown area, according to the NOPD. There is currently no description of the person but the NOPD says the man is known to ride a purple bicycle.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.