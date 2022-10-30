NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A boy is recovering in the hospital after New Orleans police say he was shot in the Lower Garden District Sunday (Oct. 30) afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m., the New Orleans Police Department was called to the 800 block of Adele Street. An initial report indicated that a juvenile male had been shot at the location.

Details on the victim’s age and the severity of his injuries were unclear. We’re told the victim arrived at the hospital in a private car.

Information surrounding the moments leading up to the shooting was not available. No suspects had been identified by police in the early reports of the investigation.

Police continue to investigate the shooting, which has been classified as an aggravated battery. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the NOPD or Crimestoppers.

