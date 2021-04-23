NOPD: Body found near Bayou St. John declared homicide, investigation continues

NEW ORLEANS — Early Thursday morning, a passerby discovered a body on the bank of Bayou St. John.

On scene, the New Orleans Police Department found a deceased male victim.

The body was found in the 5700 block of Wisner Blvd. around 7:30 a.m.

WGNO has a reporter on the scene and will be providing updates as they become available.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Miles Guirreri is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.