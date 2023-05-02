Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help to locate a person of interest after a drive-by shooting at Mandina’s restaurant left an employee dead and a tourist wounded.

According to the NOPD, on that Friday, they responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Canal Street where a man and woman had both been shot. The man, later identified as 23-year-old Hilbert Walker III, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman, who was a tourist eating at the restaurant, was hit by a stray bullet after shots pierced the front wall of the eatery. She was taken to the hospital and last reported stable.

The NOPD has released surveillance video from the area of the night in question. The person visible in the footage is not currently wanted on criminal but officers believe they have information and want to conduct an interview. The person was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

Anyone with information or who can identify this person of interest is urged to contact the Homicide Section at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

