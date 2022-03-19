NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a homicide on Saturday evening.

According to the report, a male victim of undisclosed age arrived via private conveyance at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound at 5:39 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The incident was classified as a homicide at 5:55 p.m.

The NOPD reported that investigators are working on additional information on this incident, including the location where the incident occurred.

