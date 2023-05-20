NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is investigating two back-to-back shootings blocks away from each other in the Pines Village neighborhood.

The first shooting happened in 4500 blk of Stemway Drive around 9:10 p.m. At the scene officers located a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was treated by EMS on the scene.

There are no updates on her condition at this time.

After the shooting, two additional victims arrived at the hospital suffering from graze wounds.

Just a block over, 10 minutes later in the 6000 block of Beechcraft St., officers responded to another call of shots fired. At the scene, officers located a man outside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Both incidents remain under investigation. There is no word yet on a possible suspect or motive.

Anyone with any information on the shootings should contact NOPD at 504-658-6070. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

