NOPD asks residents to help locate a vehicle of interest in homicide investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department is asking the public to help locate a vehicle of interest wanted in a recent homicide investigation.

On June 25, around 2 a.m the pictured vehicle was used to transport a stabbed victim who was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

According to NOPD, the driver and passenger in the unknown vehicle dropped the victim off and fled the scene.

The investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle is known as “Shag” and the passenger is known as “Herman”.

Both are believed to spend a lot of time around the 1900 block of Port Street.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the pictured vehicle and/or its owner is asked to contact the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.