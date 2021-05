NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD arrested 23-year-old Abryanne Jones in the ongoing investigation of the murder of Keenan Bayham.

Jones is suspected of killing Bayham in the 5900 block of Boeing Street on March 29.

Abryanne Jones (Photo: NOPD)

The suspect is being charged with second-degree murder and has been booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.