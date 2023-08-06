Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department arrested a woman in connection with a shooting that occurred in the New Orleans area Saturday, Aug. 5.

NOPD officials said officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 200 block of Loyola Avenue around 5:00 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, officers said they found a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Through an investigation, NOPD detectives said they determined 23-year-old Kia Simmons got into a fight with a victim.

During the fight, NOPD officials said the victim reportedly threw a rock at Simmons. Simmons then allegedly shot the victim several times.

Simmons was arrested and faces charges of attempted murder, illegal discharge of a weapon and simple battery.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts