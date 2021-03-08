NOPD arrests woman accused of shooting two teens on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has arrested Jasmine Evans for the shooting of two male teenagers in the crowded 500 block of Bourbon Street on Saturday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m., the 27-year-old native of Jacksonville, Fla., allegedly fired a gun multiple times, striking the teens in the process.

The NOPD’s Eighth District responded to the call at 9:51 p.m. and found Evans close to the scene of the crime still in possession of the handgun.

Evans was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for two counts of aggravated second-degree battery.