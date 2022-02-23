NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A drug bust in New Orleans leaves two men behind bars and police with roughly half a million dollars worth of narcotics.

NOPD announced that 35-year-old Jeffrey Torres and 34-year-old Andres Canabal were arrested at a hotel in the 300 block of Loyola Avenue in Downtown New Orleans on Saturday, February 18.

Jeffery Torres (Photo: NOPD)

Detectives were informed that the two left Houston on Friday with drugs that included one kilogram of heroin, one kilogram of fentanyl, and two kilograms of cocaine. They were reportedly en route to New Orleans to distribute the drugs.

The two were reportedly detained without incident and after searching their room and vehicle, police found the drugs in question.

NOPD estimates the street value of the drugs to be about $500,000.

Superintendent Shaun Ferguson commented on the arrests, saying:

“This investigation is another example of federal, state, and local law enforcement working together to help keep our city safe. Taking these drugs off the street, especially the fentanyl, most likely saved lives this Mardi Gras.”