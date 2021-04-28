NOPD arrests teens on illegal firearms charges

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department arrested Joshua Taylor and Jeffrey Thomas on Tuesday after the two 19-year-olds were found to be in illegal possession of concealed firearms.

Joshua Taylor

Jeffrey Thomas

At about 7:45 p.m., the NOPD received a call of suspicious persons carrying concealed firearms in the 3400 block of General Ogden Street. Upon investigating, officers observed a group of individuals matching the description provided by the caller.

When officers attempted to stop the individuals, a brief foot pursuit ensued. Officers apprehended two suspects – later identified as Taylor and Thomas – and found the two to be in illegal possession of two firearms.

Both suspects were arrested and booked accordingly into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.