NOPD arrests suspects on narcotic and weapon charges in Central City

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On October 27, 2021, the New Orleans Police Department arrested 40-year-old Ronnie Lambert (pictured at left) and 40-year-old Rashon Hester (pictured at right) on narcotics and weapons charges.

NOPD detectives became aware of narcotics dealers reportedly operating in the 1800 block of Clara Street.

According to officers, It was also learned that narcotics were allegedly being exchanged for stolen goods. Over the course of several days, the team acted on information obtained through investigation and they were able to obtain a search warrant for the vehicle from which the dealers were believed to be operating.

NOPD Sixth District personnel enacted the search warrant without incident and discovered more than $2,000 in cash; amounts of multiple illegal drugs including heroin, powder cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine; two firearms reported stolen in Sixth District auto burglary incidents; and a third firearm reported stolen and connected to a crime in Texas.

Lambert and Hester were arrested at the scene and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center. Lambert was booked with illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of narcotics (two counts), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of Schedule I and Schedule II CDS. Hester was booked with illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of narcotics, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of a weapon and possession of Schedule I and Schedule II CDS.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.