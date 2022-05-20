NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday night, the New Orleans Police department requested help in locating suspects wanted for disturbing the peace by fighting at a high school graduation.

Reports show the incident happened shortly before 12:00 p.m., in the 7900 Block of Stroelitz Street.

According to investigators, a fight occurred between several large groups at the Carver High School graduation.

NOPD reported that officers quickly apprehended 22-year-old Malik Washington as one of the suspects and found him to be in possession of a firearm.

Malik Washington is a convicted felon and was arrested as a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, toll free 1-877-903-7867.