NOPD arrests suspect on drug, weapons charges on Elysian Fields

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD arrested 23-year-old Courtney Aaron Jr. on drug and weapons charges in an incident that occurred on Monday in the 1600 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

Officers responded to an exchange of gunfire involving Aaron at a nearby gas station, while the other suspects fled the scene in a late model red Chevrolet Camaro.

During investigation, the officer recovered the firearm believed to have been used by Aaron in the incident, as well as other ballistics evidence at the scene.

Further investigation revealed vegetative matter consistent with being marijuana was also found in plain view inside Aaron’s vehicles, as well as a suitcase.

Upon obtaining and executing a search warrant, detectives discovered a digital scale, fully loaded extended handgun magazine as well as narcotics including MDMA, marijuana and oxycodone.

Aaron was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for illegal carrying of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance and on illegal drug possession charges.