NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On May 13, the New Orleans Police Department announced the arrest of a man who was wanted for multiple charges.

According to NOPD, 43-year-old Adam Blazio in connection to an incident on May 10, 2022, in the 1300 block of Southlawn Boulevard.

Reports show that on May 10, police arrested Blazio for violating a protective order.

43-year-old Adam Blazio PC| NOPD

During a search of Blazio’s vehicle following the arrest, officers located a loaded firearm and additional ammunition, and drugs.

Additionally, a jar suspected of containing approximately 127 oz. of suspected marijuana, a bag containing approximately .5 grams of suspected heroin, 18 tablets suspected of containing Butalbital, two tablets containing an unknown substance, approximately $9,500 in cash, and suspected counterfeit prescription slips were found by police.

Police reported that in addition to the violation of the protective order charge, Blazio was also charged with illegal carry of a firearm while in possession of narcotics, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute at Schedule II CDS, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV CDS, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, and false prescription requirements.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.