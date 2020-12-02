NOPD arrests suspect in Westbank assault

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested Fernell Drummer in connection to the investigation of an aggravated assault with a firearm. The incident took place on November 26, in the 1500 block of Numa Street.

According to NOPD, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the victims were in the 1500 block of Numa Street when a male subject – later positively identified through investigation as Drummer – allegedly approached and pointed a handgun at them while making threats. Drummer then fled the scene on foot and was apprehended ay responding officers. During the apprehension, a firearm was recovered.

Drummer was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.