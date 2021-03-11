NOPD arrests suspect in fatal hit-and-run at St. Charles and Harmony

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department arrested 22-year-old Adrian A. Caliste Jr. in the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred late last month near the intersection of St. Charles Avenue and Harmony Street.

At around 7:09 p.m. on Feb. 27, NOPD Sixth District officers responded to a call of a female victim down at the location. Through investigation, officers determined that the 31-year-old female was struck by a vehicle. The driver then abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. The victim was transported to a local hospital, but later died on March 2.

Though investigation, NOPD Traffic Fatality Unit investigators developed Caliste as a suspect, positively identified him as the perpetrator and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

As the investigation progressed, it was learned that Caliste had subsequently filed a false report to NOPD Eighth District officers that his vehicle had been carjacked.

Detectives determined Caliste did so in an attempt to cover his involvement in the hit-and-run crash.

Caliste was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on charges of vehicular manslaughter and first-degree injuring of public records.