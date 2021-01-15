NOPD Arrests Suspect in Eighth District Auto Burglary, Auto Theft

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested Theron Carr (pictured, male, DOB: 09-12-2002) in the investigation of multiple auto burglaries and an auto theft on January10, 2021 in the 900 block of Gravier Street.

The incident occurred between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on January 10. Through investigation, NOPD Eighth District detectives developed and positively identified Carr as the perpetrator. He was located by NOPD officers when found sleeping inside of the stolen vehicles in the 6800 block of Cindy Place, and also found to be in possession of items reported stolen and linking him to multiple vehicle burglaries in the Eighth District.

Carr, described as a habitual offender, was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for auto burglary, possession of stolen property and auto theft.

Detectives are currently investigating Carr and known associates as being linked to additional auto burglaries and auto thefts within the Eighth District.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.