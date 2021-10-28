NOPD arrests suspect in Algiers shooting investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On October 25, NOPD announced police arrested 42-year-old Corey Roberson in Algiers on Monday evening in connection to a shooting that left one person injured.

Police began investigating the case on Saturday, October 23 when officers responded to a location at the intersection of Belleville and De Armes streets in Algiers. Police report a man was walking near the intersection when an unknown vehicle approached him.

The victim told NOPD that a subject then exited the vehicle, approached him, and shot him multiple times. Then, the suspect ran away.

Investigators were later able to identify Roberson as the suspect in the case and obtained an arrest warrant.

Two days after the shooting on Monday, October 25, officers received a report that Roberson was in the area of the 1900 block of Newton Street — less than a mile from where the shooting occurred. Roberson was arrested without incident. During the arrest, police say he was also illegally in possession of a firearm on his body.

Roberson was booked in the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office with charges of second-degree aggravated battery by shooting and illegal carry of a firearm, along with an outstanding warrant from the Gretna Police Department.

Anyone with any additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD detectives at 504-658-6040.