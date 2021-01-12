NOPD arrests suspect for filing false report on armed carjacking

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested Gordon Winters after he filed a false police report about being carjacked on Mayo Boulevard near Arbor Drive.

According to NOPD, Tuesday morning at around 7:50 a.m. officers responded after receiving a call of a carjacking. Winters told officers he was travelling on Mayo Boulevard, near Arbor drive when a black Dodge rear-ended his 2019 Audi Q8. As he exited the vehicle to assess the damage, he said that an unknown black male wearing a black hoodie and surgical mask approached him armed with a black firearm with an extended magazine. The subject then ordered him to move away from the vehicle. The subject then entered Winters’ vehicle and fled.

Through the course of the investigation including the review of surveillance video, detectives discovered that evidence presented did not support the victim’s claims. At which point, the subject admitted he was not the victim of an armed carjacking and knew his vehicle’s location.

Winters was arrested by summons for filing a false police report.

“It is disappointing that an individual would use law enforcement resources for such a stunt,” said New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. Ferguson adds, “many victims need genuine assistance, and the New Orleans Police Department will not tolerate the abuse of resources meant to protect life and property.”

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Seventh District officers at 504-658-6070.