NOPD arrests suspect for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, October 28, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a report of a sexual assault that involved a 15-year-old boy.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 1200 block of L.B. Landry Drive in Algiers.

At the completion of the investigation, 34-year-old Douglas Butler was arrested and charged with Third Degree Rape.

Butler was taken into custody and transported to the Orleans Parish Justice Center where he was booked accordingly.

The incident is still being investigated by NOPD.